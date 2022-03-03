Naagin 6: Simba Nagpal Flaunts His Groom Avatar In Latest Pics, Will He Marry Pratha Aka Tejasswi Prakash?

Ever since the premiere of Naagin 6, Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal have been winning hearts. Their cold yet caring bond towards each other in the show is widely loved by the audience. In the upcoming episode of the show, Rishabh Gujral (played by Simba Nagpal) will be seen getting married. However, it is yet a secret if he will tie the knot with his fiance Reem or Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash.

On Thursday, Simba Nagpal took to social media and dropped a couple of pictures from the sets of the show. In the clicks, the actor can be seen posing in his groom avatar. With a cream coloured sherwani and golden turban, Simba looks absolutely charming as always. Simba also asked fans about who should he marry in the show - Reem or Pratha? “Inviting all of you to witness the marriage at the Gujral residence, but who’s Rishabh gonna get married to? Pratha? Or Reem? Tell me your predictions in the comments down below, and do come for the marriage because something’s cookin,’" he wrote.

The pictures have left fans excited. The comment section of Simba’s post is flooded with fans requesting the makers of Naagin 6 to unite Rishabh and Pratha. While one of the fans wrote, “I hope it’s Pratha only", another social media user commented, “Lucky man going to marry with lucky girl #Prarish."

Earlier, Tejasswi Prakash was also seen dressed in a bridal look in the pictures that went viral from the sets of Naagin 6. In the pictures, the actress was seen dressed in a traditional bridal red lehenga. This has raised curiosity among fans to know if Rishabh and Pratha will be getting married in Naagin 6 or not.

For the unversed, Naagin 6 has the pandemic twist to it. The show presents how a neighbouring country is planning to spread a virus in India. Therefore, Naagin has been called to save the country and to teach traitors a lesson.

