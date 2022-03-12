Naagin 6: Rishabh Confesses His Love For Pratha, But Is There Some Hidden Motive?

The recent promo of Naagin 6 is winning Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal’s fans’ hearts. In the promo, Rishabh can be seen expressing his love for Pratha. He explains to the Gujral family that while he had feelings for Reem, he only realised what love meant after he met Pratha.

“Maana ke mere pass Reem ke liye feelings thi, lekin voh pyaar nahi tha. Kyuki pyaar kya hota hai mujhe tab ehsaas hua jab maine pehli baad Pratha ko dekha. Tab ehsaas hua mujhe ke pyaar kya hota hai. Maa, I love Pratha. (I understand that I had feelings for Reem, but that was not love. I realised what love is only after I met Pratha. That’s when I learned about love. Mom, I love Pratha)," Rishabh can be heard saying in the promo as Pratha stands dressed in her bridal look.

“Rishabh ne kiya ailaan ki karta hai woh Pratha se pyaar, aakhir kitni sacchai hai iss baat mein? (Rishabh confesses his love for Pratha, how much of truth is there in what he is saying?)," the caption reads.

The promo has left fans excited. The comment section of the promo is flooded with netizens appreciating Simba Nagpal’s acting skills and expressions. “Simba Nagpal is Nailing as Rishabh Gujral," one of the comments read.

For the unversed, Pratha was supposed to marry Rishabh’s brother Ritesh. However, an earlier promo revealed how Rishabh mixes a powder in Ritesh’s drink in order to tie the knot with Pratha himself. He explained that he is doing it to save the country and to save his brother Ritesh’s life.

For the unversed, Rishabh feels that Pratha has something to do with the sudden rise of the virus cases in the country. Naagin 6 has a pandemic twist to it. The show presents how a neighbouring country is planning to spread a virus in India with the help of some of the traitors. Therefore, Naagin has been called to save the country and to teach traitors a lesson.

Naagin 6 airs on Colors TV. It stars Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal in the lead. The show also marks the comeback of Urvashi Dholakia on television.

