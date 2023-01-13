Naagin 6 Star Mahekk Chahal Shares Health Update After Hospitalisation Due to Pneumonia

Mahekk Chahal, who was recently admitted to the hospital, has been discharged after recovering from pneumonia. The Naagin 6 fame shared her health update with her fans via social media. In a video posted on Instagram, the actress stated that she ignored her “normal cold-like" symptoms, which aggravated the condition. “I am fine and much better. I got pneumonia because I think I ignored a cold because I was travelling a lot. I was in Chicago and later in Delhi. It was very cold. I just thought it was a normal cold cough. It turns out it was pneumonia. I just ignored it because I was working," she wrote.

She went on to advise her fans not to ignore their symptoms and to seek medical attention if the cold-like symptoms progress to something more serious. “So if you have pain in the chest while breathing or coughing, go to the doctor and please get it checked, so that you don’t end up in the hospital like me,” she concluded.

Mahekk Chahal also thanked all her well-wishers for their love and support during this time. She wrote, “I’ve recently recovered from pneumonia, feeling much better and am finally resting at home. But I must say a big thank you to all my well-wishers for your love and support. Your thoughts and prayers have gotten me through these times. I just need some time to rejuvenate with family.”

Mahekk was recently hospitalised in Mumbai and was in the intensive care unit (ICU). In conversation with ETimes, Mehek revealed that she had a major health scare, with both of her lungs severely damaged, but she is grateful to the doctors who took care of her and helped her feel much better. The actress shared, “I collapsed on January 2. I felt like knives piercing in my chest… I couldn’t breathe. I was admitted to the Holy family hospital for 3-4 days." She also revealed that her oxygen levels quite fluctuated.

Before Naagin 6, Mahekk Chahal appeared in several reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss 5, and Bigg Boss Halla Bol.

