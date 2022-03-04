Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash Aka Pratha To Marry Rishabh For Her Hidden Motive?

The upcoming episode of Ekta Kapoor’s superhit show Naagin 6 will bring a major twist for the audience. While it is no secret that Rishabh Gujral (played by Simba Nagpal) will tie the knot in the upcoming episode, it was not yet confirmed if he’ll marry his fiance Reem or Pratha (essayed by Tejasswi Prakash). However, the latest promo has now revealed that Rishabh will marry Pratha.

In the promo, Pratha can be seen dressed in a bridal look. She holds varmala in her hands as she walks towards Rishabh. However, she also makes it clear that the only motive behind their marriage is to kill traitors. “Iss rishte ka sirf ek hi maksat hai, desh drohiyo ka vinaash (The only motive behind this wedding is to kill the traitors)," she can be heard saying in the promo. Following this, even Rishabh warns her saying “Barbaadi ke iss bune jaal mein tu khud barbaad ho jaaegi (You’ll fall in this evil trap that you are creating)."

“Kya dushmano se badla lene ka Pratha ka yeh kadam bacha paayega desh ka bhavishya, ya woh khud bann jaayegi dushmano ke jaal ka shikaar? (Will Pratha take revenge from the traitors and secure the nation or will she herself fall in their trap?)," the caption of the promo reads.

However, Simba’s expressions in the promo have left fans completely impressed. The comment section of the post is flooded with netizens talking about Simba’s acting and how he is slaying in Rishabh Gujral’s role. While one of the fans wrote, “Simba killer expression", another social media user commented, “Simba is killing it as Rishabh Gujral."

For the unversed, Naagin 6 has the pandemic twist to it. The show presents how a neighbouring country is planning to spread a virus in India while some of the traitors are also involved in it only to make business. Therefore, Naagin has been called to save the country and to teach traitors a lesson.

Apart from Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal in the lead, Naagin 6 also stars Mehekk Chahal and Urvashi Dholakia among other actors.

