Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's Love Story To End With Major Twist? Fans Are Heartbroken

Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal’s love-filled chemistry in the popular show Naagin 6 is being widely loved by the audience. The two actors who play the role of Pratha and Rishabh respectively are also married to each other in the show. While Pratha and Rishabh have become one of the most loved on-screen couples, here’s something that might leave their fans heartbroken.

As per the latest promo of the show, Pratha and Rishabh will soon part ways. On Sunday, Colors TV took to its official Instagram account and dropped a promo in which Sarva Sreshth Naag (played by Tusharr Khanna) can be seen informing Pratha (who is also Sarva Sreshth Naagin) that she can get to know about the traitors only if she ties the knot with him. In the next scene, Pratha can be seen telling Rishabh that she loves Yash (Sarva Sreshth Naag). Sacrificing his love, Rishabh tells Pratha that she will marry the person she loves.

“Desh ke liye, Sarvashreshtha Shesh Naagin kar rahi hai Shesh Naag se shaadi. Kya iss mushkil ghadi mein ubhar ke nikal paayega #PraRish ka pyaar? (For the nation Sarvashreshtha Shesh Naagin is marrying Shesh Naag. Will PraRish’s love bloom even in these dark times?),” the caption of the promo reads.

The promo has left fans heartbroken and teary-eyed. While one of the fans wrote, “Was loving #prarish chemistry their silent love want to see more of their love scenes,” another social media user commented, “We want #PraRish to stay together forever.”

For the unversed, Naagin 6 revolves around the evil plot of a neighboring country that is trying to create a medical emergency in India. Therefore, in order to save the nation, Sarva Sreshth Naagin has been called to seek revenge from traitors.

Naagin 6 airs on Colors TV. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor. Apart from Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal, it also stars Mehek Chahal, Tusharr Khanna, Urvashi Dholakia, and Sudha Chandran among others.

