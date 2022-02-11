Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash Disappoints In Latest Teaser, Fans Say 'Yeh Reality Show Nahi Hai'

The sixth season of Naagin will premiere tomorrow i.e on February 12. While fans are super-excited for the same, in the recent promo Tejasswi Prakash has revealed why the Naagin is returning. Colors TV dropped the latest teaser of the show featuring icchadhari-naagin Tejasswi Prakash. In the video, Bigg Boss 15 winner can be seen dressed in a golden outfit accessorised with jewellery of the same colour. Needless to say, Tejasswi looks hottest as Naagin in the teaser.

“Naagin hu main. Aab tak Naagin sirf apne pyaar ka intekaam lene aati thi, par iss baar intekaam apne desh ke liye hai (I am Naagin. Till now, Naagin used to return only to seek revenge for her love, but this time, she is returning to seek revenge for the nation)," Tejasswi can be heard saying in the teaser.

However, fans seem to be a little dissatisfied with Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin avatar. One of the fans called her too sweet to be Naagin and wrote, “Not suitable for Nagin…Not playing a better role as Mouni Roy. She is acting as a sweet Nagin." Another social media user trolled Tejasswi and slammed her ‘no expression look’. “Chehare par expression hi nahi hai ye reality show nahi hai yaha acting karni hai (No face expressions. This is not a reality show, you have to act here)," the comment read. Another person commented, “Iski aawaj me power nahi hai (She does not have power in her voice)."

For the unversed, Naagin 6 will have a pandemic twist to it and Naagin will be finding a means to end the evil plot of a neighbouring country. Earlier, Mahekk Chahal, who will be playing the role of Tejasswi’s elder sister in the show told News18.com, “Mujhe jalaya jaata hai itne saalo ke baad desh ko bachane ke liye basically and to take revenge from all jo hamare desh drohi hoti hai. (I will be set to fire after years to save the country and to take revenge from traitors)."

Apart from Tejasswi and Mehakk, Naagin 6 will also star Simba Nagpal. The show also marks the comeback of Urvashi Dholakia on television.

Are you excited for the show?

