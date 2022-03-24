Tejasswi Prakash's Pratha to Fight Laal Naagin to Save Country But Will Shesh Naagin Get Exposed?

With each passing weekend, Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 is getting even more interesting. Recently, we saw how Rishabh (played by Simba Nagpal) laid down a plot and tied the knot with Pratha (aka Tejasswi Prakash). He did this because he thinks Pratha has something to do with the rising cases of viruses in the country. However, he is unaware that Pratha too has been fighting for the nation and taking all possible steps to expose the traitors.

On Thursday, Colors TV took to social media and dropped a new promo of the show. In the promo, Pratha who is also the Sarvashreshth Shesh Naagin can be seen standing in a jungle along with Shesh Naagin (Mehek Chahal). The two shape-changing serpents are all set to fight Laal Naagin in order to save the country from Changistan’s attack. “Dushman desh ne icchadaari naagin ka todd banakar kiya desh pe hamla. Changistan aur Hindustan mein chiddegi jung. Kaise rokegi Naagin ye Changistani tabaahi? (The enemy country has planned an attack on the nation. This will be a war between Changistan and Hindustan. How will Naagin stop this destruction),” the voiceover in the promo can be heard saying.

The promo has left fans super excited for the coming episode. “Paatak paaatk ke maregi hamari NAAGIN Pratha Tejasswi Prakash….dont worry," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Hindustan jijtegi #tejasswiprakash Nagin pratha usko maar ke bhaga degi."

For the unversed, Naagin 6 revolves around the evil plot of a neighbouring country that is trying to create a medical emergency in India. Therefore, in order to save the nation, Sarva Sreshth Naagin has been called to seek revenge from traitors.

Meanwhile, in another promo of the show, Shesh Naagin can be seen getting trapped in an evil plan of a snake charmer. This has left fans worried thinking if Mehek Chahal’s character in the show will now be exposed.

Naagin 6 airs on Colors TV. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mehek Chahal, Urvashi Dholakia, and Sudha Chandran among others.

