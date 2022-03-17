Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Karan Kundrra Reads Pratha As Paratha, Tags Him 'So Punjabi'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship is no secret. The two actors fell in love with each other during their Bigg Boss 15 journey. Ever since they have been making headlines for all the cute reasons. They make sure to take time for each other from their busy schedule. Karan is often spotted on the sets of Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 as well.

Recently, Tejasswi took to her official Instagram account and revealed what Karan Kundrra reads Pratha (Tejasswi’s character in Naagin 6) as. In the video, the actress can be seen standing outside her vanity van which has a slip with ‘Pratha’ written on it. “My boyfriend is so Punjabi, he reads Pratha as paratha. Tell me your interesting Punjabi boyfriend stories guys," Tejasswi says in the video.

Talking about their relationship, Karan and Tejasswi’s roka rumours recently made headlines. It all had started after Karan was spotted leaving Tejasswi’s house with a tilak on his forehead. However, it was later revealed that the two families had gathered only to celebrate Karan’s parents’ wedding marriage anniversary.

While fans are eagerly waiting for the two actors to tie the knot, in a recent interview, Karan confessed that he would make a better father over a good husband. He also told RJ Siddharth Kannan that he wants a daughter whereas Tejasswi wants 25 children. “Mujhe toh ek beti chahiye. Usko 25 bacche chahiye (I want one daughter but Tejasswi wants 25 kids)," Karan said. “I’ll be a principal no. I’ll have my own school, my own kids. Then I am not a father, I am a principal," he further joked.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6 which also stars his Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Simba Nagpal in the lead. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra recently joined Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp as a jailer. He also featured in a music video recently along with singer Akasa. The song was titled Kamle and was released earlier this week. Prior to this, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash also worked in a music video together which was titled Rula Deti Hai.

