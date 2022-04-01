Naagin 6: Tusharr Khanna To Join Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's Show?

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 is one of the most popular shows on television. Starring Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal in the lead, the show enjoys a massive fan following and is widely loved by the audience. However, if reports are to be believed, there will soon be a new entry in the show.

As per a report in ETimes, television actor Tusharr Khanna is likely to join Naagin 6. Reportedly, he will be playing the role of Tejasswi’s love interest. The entertainment portal also claims that Tusharr has also started shooting for the show. “Tusharr has started shooting for the show from today. His entry will lead to a major twist in the show. Everything happened in a jiffy and he was finalised for the part overnight,” the source cited by ETimes claimed.

While Pratha’s (played by Tejasswi Prakash) chemistry with Risabh (essayed by Simba Nagpal) is being widely loved by the audience, it will be interesting to see how will fans react to Tusharr’s entry as Pratha’s love interest.

Meanwhile, Tusharr also took to Instagram and dropped a video in which he can be seen stepping out of vanity. He dropped a snake emoji in the caption and wrote ‘6’, confirming that he has joined the show.

Recently, Rashami Desai also entered the show as Laal Naagin. She has been introduced as the doppelganger of Shalakha who has been sent to India by a neighbouring country named Chingistan. Her mission is to spread venom in India and to create a medical emergency. Later, Rashami also shared her experience of working with Tejasswi and mentioned that Bigg Boss 15 winner is a very dedicated person. “Tejasswi and I did not get to know each other well on Bigg Boss 15. Now, we are bonding quite well on Naagin 6’s set. She is a dedicated and fun person and the Bigg Boss connection is helping us in getting to know each other better. Tejasswi is truly admirable as the Sarvasreshtha Naagin and seeing her doing so well in this role is impressive," she told Peepingmoon.

For the unversed, Naagin 6 airs on Colors TV. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mehek Chahal, Urvashi Dholakia, and Sudha Chandran among others.

