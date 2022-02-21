Naagin 6's Latest Promo Leaves Fans Excited As Tejasswi Prakash Finally Turns Shesh Naagin; Watch

Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6 has been making headlines ever since it premiered on February 12. The show that also features Simba Nagpal and Mehekk Chahal in the lead, presents how a neighbouring country is trying to spread the pandemic in India. While Mehekk was introduced as a shape-changing serpent in the first episode, fans are now eagerly waiting for Tejasswi’s Naagin look.

Tejasswi Prakash is playing the role of a poor girl named Pratha in the show. So far, she has not been introduced as icchadhari-naagin. However, the latest promo of the show has left fans excited. In the promo, Tejasswi can be seen taking

her serpentine form of Sarvasreshth Shesh Naagin. Dressed in red bridal attire, Tejasswi looks absolutely stunning. “Naagin hoon main Naagin, duniya ka vinaash karne walo ka sarvnaash karne aaye hu (I am Naagin. I am here to destroy everyone who are destroying the world)," she can be heard saying in the promo.

The promo also reveals that the episode in which Tejasswi will be seen taking her icchadhari look will air next weekend i.e on February 26 and February 27.

The promo has left fans super excited. “Omg Next week real Naagin ka roop ayga samne (OMG real Naagin is here)," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Lekin bridal outfit mei kyu hai (Why is she dressed in a bridal attire?) #Tejasswiprakash urf #pratha… By the (way) she is looking very beautiful…. She is rocking the show with her beauty, hard work & natural acting."

However, some of the fans also looked a little disappointed with Tejasswi’s acting style as Naagin. Netizens mentioned that while Tejasswi is fit for a cute role, Naagin look doesn’t suit her at all. “Dialogue thode aur fierce tarike se bolne chaiye tejasswi ko…but she said it in a normal way…naagin vibes nhi ayi (She should say dialogues in a more fierce way. She is saying it in a normal way. Isn’t getting Naagin vibes)," one of the comments read.

Meanwhile, talking about Naagin 6, in the recent episode, we saw how Simba Nagpal aka Rishabh and Ritesh are going to tie the knot with Reem and Riya respectively. While their wedding preparations are underway in full swing, Rishabh feels something suspicious about Pratha (Tejasswi), who also thinks that he is arrogant. The two are developing a strange, yet cute bond and it will be interesting to see what will happen in the upcoming episode.

