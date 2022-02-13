Naagin 6’s Manit Joura will remind you of Professor from Money Heist

Ekta Kapoor’s much-awaited Naagin 6 premiered on Saturday (February 12). The first episode shared a glimpse of Mahekk Chahal as Naagin and also introduced fans to Manit Joura who is playing the role of a professor. The episode presented how this professor learned about an evil plot of a neighbouring country and therefore decides to save the nation by summoning the ‘sarvshreshtra Naagin’. While social media is already flooded with fans expressing their views on the first episode of Naagin 6, we are not sure if you paid close attention to Manit Joura’s character.

Manit Joura is playing the role of a professor and is also repeatedly addressed as the same in the show. Dressed in a shirt and trousers, the actor paired it with a necktie that compliments his blazer. Keeping the collar unbuttoned and spectacles similar to the one Álvaro Morte wears in the show, Manit will surely remind you of the professor from Netflix’s superhit show Money Heist.

Don’t believe us? Check out here:

Some of the Naagin 6 fans also took to Twitter and pointed out the similarities between Manit Joura and Money Heist’s professor.

Everything aside abt trash 6 but boii manit Joura looks resembles so much wid professor of money heist leaving horoscope bhagya did so gud fr him❤️ pic.twitter.com/yObLJU0K6y— (@priya_gaddam) February 11, 2022

Isn’t the look is similar to money heist wala professor?? #TejRan pic.twitter.com/hydPlHItwU— ρє∂αℓσgу {ʙᴀɪsᴇᴅ ᴛᴇᴊʀᴀɴ} (@TEJRAN1704) February 11, 2022

For the unversed, Money Heist or in La casa de Papel in Spanish is a popular Netflix crime drama with 5 seasons. The show revolves around two long-prepared heists one of which is on the Royal Mint of Spain, whereas another one is on the Bank of Spain. These are led by the Professor (played by the actor Álvaro Morte). The show enjoys a massive fan following even in India. Last year, the Hindi remake of Money Heist was announced which has been titled ‘Three Monkeys’. Arjun Rampal is likely to play the role of the Professor in this Hindi remake which will be directed by the Director-duo Abbas-Mustan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.