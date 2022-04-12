Naagin 6's Sudha Chandran Reveals Being Asked To Audition Despite 35 Years of Experience, Calls It 'Humiliation'

Sudha Chandran is currently seen in the sixth season of Ekta Kapoor’s superhit show Naagin. Prior to this, she worked in several popular shows and movies including Malamaal Weekly, Kaahin Kissii Roz, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi among others. However, in a recent interview, Sudha Chandran revealed that even after spending 35 years in the industry, she is still asked to audition.

“I very openly say, I don’t audition. If I have to audition then what is my 35 years of input in this industry, and if you don’t know my caliber, well I don’t want to work with you,” the actress told Pinkvilla.

Sudha Chandran explained that being asked to audition despite 35 years of experience is a humiliation for senior actors. The actress also revealed that she raised the same issue with CINTAA (Cine And TV Artistes’ Association) as well. “I still have scripts where people say, ‘Ek kaam kijiye na, look test ke liye de dijiye’. I said, ‘Look kya, mera face aapke paas hai, look aap karenge’, and when I am selected most of the time I do my looks. I have been talking to the CINTAA about this. I said ‘Senior actors who have put in 30-35 years should not be subject to this humiliation’,” she added.

The actress went on to say that such things are hurtful, inhumane and ruthless. Sudha also questioned if a cameraman or a cinematographer is asked to show their work. “I was very straight when I said this. A cameraman, a cinematographer, a DOP who has done brilliant films and is out of work today, doesn’t have to go, light up and show, ‘well this is my work’. I mean why do you want us to go and audition? Today with just one touch you can get the entire work of ours,” she stated.

Walking down the memory lade, the actress also talked about being demotivated by a producer. Sudha Chandran revealed how she was once told by a producer that she isn’t fit for the film industry. “Why are you still around in the industry? Nothing will happen to you here, go try something else," the actress cited the producer.

