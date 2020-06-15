Naagin Actor Arjun Bijlani Shares His Last Message With Sushant Singh Rajput,

A day after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in Mumbai by suspected suicide, popular TV actor Arjun Bijlani has shared his last message to the late actor. The Naagin actor has shared that he had sensed something was not right and had messaged him to check up on him, just a few days before his death. On the screenshot shared by Bijlani on Instagram, he could be seen writing "Hope all is well with u (sic)."

The actor also wrote a heartbreaking message along with the picture which read, “My last msg to him. Kuch toh feel hua tha yaar. Anyways tune ab padh liya hoga yaar. Humari balcony yaad rahegi .. khush reh ab . Hamesha bolta tha history likhoonga. Mujhe pata hai tu ab jahan hai khush hai (I felt something was amiss. Anyway, you must have read my message by now. I will always remember our balcony...hope you are happy now. You always said you would write history. I know you are happy wherever you are)... there is a lot of change that will happen because of you. Chal tc bhai . Like I always said. No rip for u.”

Sushant first made his mark in television before appearing in movies. The actor made his debut in Hindi cinema with the movie Kai Po Che. His successful movies included Ms Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore.

Among his unreleased films is Dil Bechara, an official remake of the Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the movie was rumoured to be released directly through a streamer over the next few months.

Follow @News18Movies for more





Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).