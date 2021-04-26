Naagin Actress Aashka Goradia Quits Acting After Two Decades in Industry

Actress Aashka Goradia, who has entertained fans for over two decades in serials like Kkusum, Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Naagin =, has decided to quit acting. In a recent interview, Aashka revealed that she will pursue another passion of hers- entrepreneurship.

Talking to Times of India, Aashka said, “Entrepreneurship was a path I wanted to pursue. The business was always in my blood, and this dream has been with me for quite some time now. Acting happened by chance. I was only 16 when I moved to Mumbai, but while pursuing my acting career, I had this business virus in me, to do something in the world out there and that has finally happened. So, I felt it’s time I tell everyone that acting, for now, is going on a break as I pursue my other dream."

Aashka added that she is grateful to her long acting career. Aashka, who started her business venture Renee by Aashka in the form of 3D lashes, in 2018, credited acting that introduced her to makeup. She also said that her husband Brent Goble introduced her to Yoga which changed her personal life in a different way.

The former actress added that she is grateful to get recognition as a business-woman and her dreams are coming true. “Today as a businesswoman, my work has been noticed and I have received appreciation in the form of awards. That makes me happy," she added.

On the work front, she was last seen in the popular supernatural show Daayan, where she played Sapt Roopa.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here