Naagin Actress Karishma Tanna and Her Beau Varun Bangera Look Madly in Love, See Pic

Karishma Tanna has returned to Mumbai from her vacation in Dubai. The actress had been sharing snippets from her trip on social media over the last few days. Speculations of her engagement to rumoured boyfriend, businessman Varun Bangera have been rife. A mutual friend of Karishma and Varun had shared a loved-up picture of the duo on social media. Since, the engagement rumours are doing rounds.

The photo shared by the duo’s close friend on his Instagram Stories showed Karishma and Varun looking lost in each other’s eyes. The actress, who is wrapped in her beau’s arms, is dressed in an oversized t-shirt and gym tights. Varun, on the other hand, sported an all black look - a T-shirt and a cap. He is seen holding her hands as they gaze at each other, all smiles. “Two hearts one beat, two bodies one soul. Congratulations to my man Varun Bangera and my KT,” the photo was shared with the caption. It added, “The rumours shall stop now.”

Karishma had shared a picture of a cake slice with a candle on it on her Instagram Stories. She later deleted the upload where ‘congratulations’ was written on the plate with the cake.

The actress was recently spotted at the airport, dressed in casuals. A shiny ring can be seen on her finger in a paparazzi video shared online.

Back in August, Karishma wished Varun on his birthday. On her Instagram Stories, she shared a picture of him and simply wrote, “happy birthday” followed by a red heart emoticon. Varun is a Mumbai-based businessman, working as the director of a real estate company. On the work front, Karishma will be seen alongside Sunny Leone in the web series Bullet. The show, directed by Devang Dholakia, will also star Deepak Tijori, Viveck Vaswani, Amaan F Khan, Taaha Shah and Mohan Kapur in main roles.

