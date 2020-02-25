Naagin Stars Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyot's Funny Reunion Leave Fans Laughing

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural series Naagin has a huge fan following, especially for the lead actresses. For the first two seasons, Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan's popularity skyrocketed as they played shape-shifting serpents. In the third season, it was Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani who won fan's hearts. Recently, the two actresses reunited and created a funny moment for social media.

In the video, both Anita and Surbhi can be seen wearing matching white tops. Surbhi can be seen talking to Anita and the latter is not paying attention to her co-star and just staring at a slice of pizza. The hilarious video had the hit Tamil track Nakka Mukka playing in the background.

Check it out below:

Naagin 4 stars Jasmin Bhasin and Nia Sharma in lead roles. Anita Hassanandani, who reprised her role as Vish in the fourth season, told Times of India, “The supernatural genre has always excited me. Most people around you might say that the genre does not excite them, but in my family, everyone watches the show. During my travels, I meet a lot of people, especially kids, who enjoy watching shows that revolve around snakes and supernatural elements. I don't think I can ever get tired of this genre.”

Talking about her character, she said, "I am playing the antagonist and my character has many shades. I have always enjoyed playing negative roles."





