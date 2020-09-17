Naagin's Mohit Sehgal on Comparison with Arjun Biljani: I Don’t Believe in Them

Actor Mohit Sehgal, who is playing the role of Jay in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5, talked about the fear of being compared with Naagin 1 actor Arjun Bijlani. The two have previously worked together in Miley Jab Hum Tum.

In an interview with Times Of India, Mohit said, “Every season has a different story. Ratings may fluctuate, but besides that, no two seasons can be compared. I don’t pay attention to comparisons because I don’t believe in them. I just want to give my best shot, people are free to like it or not. We can only try to do better if they don’t like us.”

The actor further added that he would have been apprehensive about doing the show, had he been approached for the season 1 of Naagin. "If 'Naagin' was offered to me during its first edition, I would have thought twice, wondering how it would shape up. However, by now, everyone knows how it’s made, so I had no apprehensions about exploring the genre."

Apart from Mohit, Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra are also part of Naagin 5.

Meanwhile, Surbhi, Mohit and Sharad took over the show after Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra did the initial few episodes. Also, Anjum Fakih, Parag Tyagi, Gaurav Wadhwa and Aahna Sharma have joined the cast of the Naagin 5.