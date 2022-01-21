Naai Sekar Fame Sathish Celebrates Daughter's Birthday, Sivakarthikeyan Attends Party

Actor Sathish, who entertained the audience with his acting in the film Naai Sekar, recently celebrated the 1st birthday of his daughter. Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who has acted alongside Sathish in several films, was also present on the occasion to give his blessings to his friend’s daughter.

A party photo that also features Sathish’s wife Sindhu has been shared by a news portal. Sathish’s daughter is beautifully dressed in a blue outfit with a colour coordinated ribbon on her hair. The venue has been tastefully decorated. Sathish, his wife Sindhu and Sivakarthikeyan were all smiles for the camera. Sathish felt elated to celebrate his daughter’s birthday and meet his long time best friend. The photo has gone viral on the internet.

Sivakarthikeyan and Sathish have worked together in Marina, Ethir Neechal, Maan Karate, Hero and Remo.

On the work front, Sathish was last seen in Naai Sekar, his first film as a lead hero. The film was directed by Kishore Rajkumar and produced by AGS Entertainment. It narrates a hilarious story of a man getting his soul swapped with a dog. The film was released on January 13 and has collected 1.76 crores in its first weekend.

Sathish was overwhelmed by the response received for his film Naai Sekar. The actor recently posted a reel thanking his fans for the extraordinary appreciation. The actor also urged his fans to enjoy his film in theatres but not forget to wear a mask.

The film has been especially loved by children. Sathish posted this reel of a cute little kid who praises Naai Sekar. The girl calls Naai Sekar “nice” and poses with an adorable smile. Sathish called this reel the real success of his film in the caption.

The actor was wishing producer Kalpathi S. Agoram in this one for giving him a chance in films Madrasapattinam and Naai Sekra.

On the work front, Sathish will be seen in films like Kanam, Oh My Ghost and many other films.

