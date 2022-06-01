Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar Season 2 to End Soon But Not Before Some Last-Minute Twists

The first season of the Tamil show Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar started on March 26 in 2018 and it quickly became the audience’s favourite. Its second season also received a similarly enthusiastic response. However, despite this welcoming response, there are rumours that season 2 is heading towards an end. And now, these rumours have been given an official confirmation with pictures shared by the serial’s crew.

In the pictures shared on Instagram, the cast of the show can be seen cutting the cake and celebrating the grand success of Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamil Serials (@tamilserialexpress)

A reel has also been shared on Instagram where the cast is jubilant. Raju Jeyamohan’s fans are elated to see him in this video. They are curious to know whether Raju will enact a pivotal role in the climax.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamil Serials (@tamilserialexpress)



But before it ends, the show will see a lot of twists in the upcoming episodes. Saranya Rajarathnam married Pandi after facing tremendous difficulties in his first broken marriage. Saranya is still not able to adjust with Pandi. Meanwhile, Masani and Muthuraj Chidhambaram are out of jail and hatching a plan to increase difficulties in Saranya’s life.

According to reports, Saranya will now accept Pandi and join Mayan and Maaran in solving problems created by Maasaani and Muthuraj. She will also try to help Gayathri Kathiresan, her sister. It will be interesting to know how she manages to solve these problems.

Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar season 2 narrates the story of brothers Mayan and Maaran, who separated at birth after their parent’s divorce. Their mother leaves home with Maaran. Meanwhile, Mayan, who is living with his father, hates him for marrying the second time.

Mayan leaves home after getting angry with his father but is not able to find shelter. Here, Mayan’s uncle Rathinavel comes into the picture and adopts him. Mayan is brought up by his uncle. He then falls in love with Mahalakshmi, who is a straightforward teacher. Whether Mayan and Maaran reunite formed the crux of this serial.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.