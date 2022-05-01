Naam Reh Gaya: Udit Narayan Sings 'Tu Mere Saamne', Kumar Sanu Croons 'Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi' To Remember Lata Didi

Lata Mangeshkar might not be among us, but her voice will stay with generations. In order to remember the legendary singer and pay respect to her Star Plus started a special series ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’ in which several popular singers will come together to pay their tributes to the ‘Nightingale of India’.

In the latest promo of the show, Udit Narayan can be seen remembering the legendary singer with the songs which he had sung with her including Tu Mere Saamne and Toot gayi main toot ke choor ho gaye. He wore a cream colour outfit as sings in memory of the late legendary singer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

In another promo, Palak Muchhal can be seen singing Lata Mangeshkar’s evergreen song Naam Gum Jayega to pay respect to her. Kumar Sanu can also be heard crooning Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi as he performs in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

During the episode, the singers will also be seen sharing their memorable memories and anecdotes from their meetings and interactions with the legendary singer. Meanwhile, other singers who will sing Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic songs are Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Pyarelal ji, Shaan, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, and Anwesha.

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar passed away on the morning of February 6 this year in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. She was admitted there for over 28 days. Lata Mangeshkar was 92. Her last rites were held on the evening of the same day. Several celebrities and politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had paid their last respect to the singer.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.