Naam Tamilar Katchi's Seeman Questions Vijay's Silence Over Illegal Sand Mining

Seeman, the chief coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi, is one of the most vocal politicians in the state of Tamil Nadu. Recently, he raised some questions on Thalapathy Vijay regarding the local elections. Taking Vijay Makkal Iyakkam heads on, he asked why Vijay had not said anything about illegal sand mining or companies using excess water in sand mining and polluting rivers. Seeman has been an outspoken critic of the return of sand mining in Tamil Nadu.

The Vijay Makkal Iyakkam won about 115 seats in the previous local elections, more than what Naam Tamilar Katchi could manage. The results subjected Seeman and his party to a lot of ridicule. At a press conference held recently, journalists asked Seeman about Vijay. In reply, he said that although he considered Vijay as his ‘Thambi’ or younger brother, his ideology was very different. He then went on to question if Vijay had said anything about the pertinent issues dogging the state.

Citing examples of other actor-politicians such as Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Kamal Haasan, and how their political careers failed to take off, he said that nobody could win elections anymore like MGR used to once upon a time.

Rajinikanth also withdrew from politics. He said that Vijay’s party won votes only based on star power, despite the actor not campaigning on behalf of any of the candidates. This is what offends him majorly, he said.

