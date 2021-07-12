'Naamkaran' Actress Anaya Soni Seeks Financial Assistance for Kidney Transplant

It has come to light that actress Anaya Soni, who has worked in various TV shows including Adalat, Crime Patrol, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naamkaran, is battling for her life as both her kidneys are non-functional. Ananya was living on a kidney that was donated to her by her father but unfortunately that has deteriorated and a new transplant is needed in order for her to survive. Her ordeal is compounded by the fact that she has no savings left to attend to her medical bills.

She told ETimes, “I have been living on one kidney since 2015. My both kidneys had failed 6 years ago and my father donated a kidney to me. Suddenly, the donated kidney has deteriorated and I need a fresh kidney transplant."

Anaya is currently fighting for survival in a Mumbai hospital. “They are giving me medicines to bring down my creatinine, which was over 9 when I got admitted. Too much more to go. Dialysis has not yet begun, that will take some time. We are also looking for a donor."

Talking about her financial woes, Anaya shared, “My mom had a garments business. My brother was doing well. Her clothes and his machines got all burnt sometime ago, when my house caught fire. Sab kuch khatam ho gaya. We are just hand-to-mouth now."

Only recently, actress Shagufta Ali had shared her ordeal of facing financial crisis for more that four years. She confessed to selling her car and jewellery to survive the pandemic.

