Naamkaran Actress Nalini Negi Accuses Roommate of Physical Assault, Files FIR

Indian TV actress Nalini Negi, who rose to fame with popular Star Plus show Naamkaran, has recently been in news. The actress has filed an FIR against her roommate Preeti Rana and her mother Snehlata Rana for physically assaulting her. In her complaint, Nalini has accused Preeti of brutally beating her. The pictures of the actress with her bruised face have gone viral on internet.

According to a SpotboyE report, the actress has filed an FIR at Oshiwara police station against Preeti Rana and Snehlata Rana. In the viral pictures, the actress can be seen in pain as she shows scars and red marks all over her eyes. The actress has said that her roommate tried to beat her in order to destroy her face.

In a statement given to the entertainment portal, the actress explained the incident that led to the attack in her face. She also mentioned that she used to live with Preeti for a few years; however, she moved out to stay alone at a flat in Oshiwara. Later, when Preeti was unable to find a place for herself, she asked to stay with Nalini, to which the actress agreed.

But, the things turned bitter later. She explained, “I accepted her request as it was a matter of few weeks and I have a 2-bhk, so my privacy was not being compromised. Also, in that period, my folks were not in town as they were with my sister in Delhi. Within a few days, Preeti’s mother arrived and started staying as well, but I thought maybe she has come to help Preeti in moving out. However, last week, she started arguing with me regarding randomly as I was leaving for gym with my friend.”

Revealing further, she said, “I asked her what the matter is but she refused to calm down and started using foul language. Next thing I know is she calls her daughter Preeti and starts complaining that I have been talking to her with disrespect. Preeti arrived and she too started yelling at me. While I was trying to explain Preeti what the matter was, her mother attacked me with a glass. I lost control and then both of them jumped on me and started hitting me brutally. They almost killed me.”

