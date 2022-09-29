Naane Varuvean Producer Believes There’s No Clash Between His Film and Ponniyin Selvan

Dhanush’s much-talked-about film Naane Varuvean hit the big screen on Thursday and has been garnering favourable reviews from film critics. According to critics, Naane Varuvean is an engaging film because of K Selvaraghavan’s direction and Dhanush’s stellar performance. Fans of the Thiruchitrambalam star are excited for the film’s clash with Ponniyin Selvan: Part One at the box office. However, according to Naane Varuvean’s producer, Kalaipuli S Thanu, it’s no clash.

In a recent interview, the veteran producer said that they didn’t want to miss out on the Navaratri season. He also added saying that is why they released Naane Varuvean a day before Ponniyin Selvan’s release.

The Narappa producer also cited the examples of his previous films, including Guna, Thalapathi and Vanna Vanna Pookal. Kalaipuli S Thanu said that his style of working is the same as it used to be thirty years ago. He also expressed his disappointment over the fact that some viewers see a competition between Naane Varuvean and Ponniyin Selvan.

The Karnan producer said that both films will bring pride to Tamil Nadu and the Tamil film industry. He then revealed that they had originally decided to release Naane Varuvean three months ago. Kalaipuli also remembered how the Dhanush-starrer Asuran was also released during the Navaratri holidays, just like Naane Varuvean. Asuran was lauded by the audience and critics alike.

It remains to be seen how much Naane Varuvean manages to mint at the box office. Its plot revolves around the story of identical twins Kathir and Prabhu, who are quite opposite. Kathir exhibits the characteristics of a sadistic-natured person while Prabhu always feels dominated by Karthi’s violent demeanour. After 20 years, Prabhu lives a happy life with his family whereas Karthi’s whereabouts are unknown. However, things take an unexpected turn when Prabhu’s daughter starts seeing an imaginary friend. This friend warns Prabhu’s daughter that he will get her dad killed. What happens thereafter forms the crux of Naane Varuvean.

Despite the riveting storyline, viewers are unhappy that the makers didn’t actively promote Naane Varuvean. According to reports, makers deliberately decided not to amp up the promotions of Naane Varuvean. They wanted to maintain the excitement created by Naane Varuvean’s teaser and Yuvan Shankar Raja’s first song.

