Naane Varuven Poster Out: Dhanush Looks Promising In A Never-Seen-Before Avatar

Dhanush is celebrating his birthday today. And, to make the day special, the poster of his upcoming film Naane Varuven was released by the makers. For Naane Varuven, Dhanush is collaborating with his brother Selvaraghavan yet again. Selvaraghavan shared the poster with the caption, “A special birthday for a special person. Happy birthday in advance my dear brother, Dhanush.”

The poster features Dhanush’s character in a forest, holding a bow and quiver of arrows in his hands. He is also sporting a new look. The actor is seen in a clean-shaven avatar with long hair. Reportedly, Selvaraghavan will also be seen in the film as an actor.

Dhanush is playing dual role in the film and he has also penned the story and screenplay of Naane Varuven. This is his second film as a scriptwriter. Earlier, Dhanush wrote the story of Pa. Paandi.

Check out the poster here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan)

Dhanush has worked with his elder brother Selvaraghavan in Tamil films like Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Yenna. They are reuniting for a project after almost a decade. It is also being reported that the makers of Naane Varuven will be sharing an interesting update about the film today as a treat to Dhanush’s fans on his birthday.

Naane Varuven is touted to a triller and is expected to release in September this year. If the film will be releasing in the end of September, then it will clash with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The film has been produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu and Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music director of Naane Varuven.

On the work front, Dhanush is basking in the success of his last release The Grey Man. The film marked his Hollywood debut and his acting has left everyone impressed.

Today, on July 28, Dhanush has turned a year older and wiser and is celebrating his 39th birthday.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here