Nabha Natesh Looks Stunning In A Multicoloured Sweater and Denim Shorts. See Pics

Nabha Natesh has won a million of hearts since her first movie Vajrakaya in 2015. The actress is a true diva. From her amazing acting skill to her outstanding fashion sense, she is always on point. The 27-year-old is also an active sport on social media, leaving fans and followers gushing over her impressive fashion choices. From donning traditional wear to western outfits, Nabha knows how to ace various looks, and her Instagram handle is proof. Recently the Lee actress once again turned heads with her latest photoshoot pictures.

In the photos, the actress looks stunning in a multicoloured high-neck sweater, which she paired with denim shorts. She struck several poses, sitting on a wooden chair and flashing her beaming smile for the camera. In terms of makeup, Nabha kept it minimalistic. She chose a glossy nude shade of lip gloss and brown eyeshadow. She rounded off her look with a mid-parted hairdo, left open in wavy tresses.

The actress captioned her post, “It’s that time of the year! Everything is festive, everything is Christmas-y, running around with an anticipation of a fresh start with the new year!!! Ahhh everything is just nice!”

Her fans couldn’t keep their calm. One of them commented “Pretty,” while another wrote, “Wow gorgeous”. Many others went all hearts in the comments section of her post.

A few days back the actress shared a bunch of sun-kissed pictures for her fans. She wore a red tied-up crop top with white joggers, as she posed for the camera. “Sun-smooched,” captioned Nabha.

Nabha made her Telugu debut in 2018 with the movie Nannu Dochukunduvate, directed by R S Naidu. Later, she worked on various popular films like Disco Raja, Lee and Alludu Adhurs. But she got her breakthrough after appearing in the science fiction masala film iSmart Shankar, directed by Puri Jagannadh, which also featured Satyadev Kancharana and Niddhi Agarwal in pivotal roles. The movie was a commercial success, running for more than 100 days at the box office. Nabha was last seen in Maestro, alongside Nithiin.

