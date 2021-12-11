Nabha Natesh Turns 26: How Kannada Diva Made it Big in Tollywood

Nabha Natesh is one of the most popular female actors in Telugu cinema right now, and every director wants to work with her. She proved her mettle in the industry with her Telugu debut Nannu Dochukunduvate. However, it was Puri Jagannadh’s iSmart Shankar wherein the energetic role of Chandini proved to be that major turning point for the Kannada Diva in Tollywood.

Today, on the 26th birthday of Nabha, let’s get to know some facts about her.

Born on December 11, 1995, Nabha Natesh pursued her Bachelor in Engineering from NMAM Institute of India, Udupi. During her college days, she opted for modelling and participated in Femina Miss India Bangalore 2013 and made it to the Top 11, winning the MISS INTELLECTUAL award. She was also in the finalist round at the Miss India South Zone competition. Nabha took her acting training under Abhinaya Taranga and before entering the film industry, Nabha started her theatre career under National Award-winning director Prakash Belagadi.

In 2015, she made her acting debut with the Kannada film Vajrakaya opposite Shivraj Kumar. Post the success of iSmart Shankar, Nabha Natesh starred in Disco Raja with Ravi Teja. Recently, Nabha Natesh starred in Nithiin’s Maestro, a Telugu remake of the Hindi blockbuster thriller movie Andhadhun. The film was directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. Nabha stepped into the shoes of Radhika Apte’s role. Meanwhile, Nithiin played the lead character of Ayushman Khuranna and Tamannaah reprised Tabu.

The film was jointly bankrolled by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikhita Reddy under the Nithiin’s production company banner Shresht Movies and is currently streaming on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The film was well-received by the audience and critics.

Nabha Natesh does not have any upcoming Telugu projects at the moment, but the actor will soon be seen in two Tamil films.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.