Nabha Natesh's 'All Things Glitter' Is Too Good To Miss

Actress Nabha Natesh has cultivated a loyal fanbase with her stupendous performance in films like iSmart Shankar, Maestro, and Alludu Adhurs. Besides acting, the Tollywood diva also leaves no stone unturned to entertain the masses and shell out major fashion goals for them with her sartorial choices on social media. Nabha often shares her whereabouts on social media platforms to stay connected with her fans.

Recently, the 26-year-old actress went partying with her friends and shared glimpses of her we-time with her pals on Instagram. She dropped a string of pictures on the photo-sharing application, which showed the actress having a blast with a couple of her friends at a club.

Top Showsha Video

“All things glitter,” read the caption of her Instagram post.



In the pictures, Nabha looked stunning in a shimmery silver-sequined crop top, knotted at the back with a transparent strap. She teamed up her uber-chic outfit with a ripped denim skirt and a pair of stilettos. The actress struck some happy poses with two of her friends inside the club. In another set of photos, she posed for the lens in the backseat of her car.

With her on-point smokey makeup and open wavy tresses, Nabha won fans’ hearts with her latest Instagram post. Soon after her pictures surfaced online, several users flocked to the comments section of her post to shower her with heaps of compliments. One user gushed, “So pretty cute and beautiful”. Another remarked, “Captivating”.

Nabha Natesh is a successful model and actress, who primarily works in the Kannada and Telugu film industries. She made her acting debut in the 2015 Kannada film Vajrakaya. On the other hand, the romantic comedy film Nannu Dochukunduvate, directed by R.S. Naidu, marked her first Telugu film. As of now, Nabha has not made any announcements about her upcoming projects.

Read all the Latest Movies News here