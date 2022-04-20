Nabha Natesh's Latest Photoshoot in Orange Lehenga Sets Temperature Soaring. Check Pics

Nabha Natesh is one of the most beautiful and popular leading ladies in Telugu cinema right now. The glamorous diva regularly delights her fans by sharing gorgeous photos of herself on social media. She has an impressive fan following on Instagram. With close to three million followers, her photos often go viral on social media. The gorgeous actor doesn’t hesitate to flaunt her curves and is popular because of her good looks.

Nabha has again set social media on fire with her latest photoshoot. On Tuesday, she uploaded stunning photos from the photoshoot on her Instagram which got viral within hours. Her pictures have already received more than 115,000 likes. Fans have loved her royal look and showered their love in the comment section.

In the series of photographs, Nabha struck different poses in a majestic orange lehenga. Recently, the actor was also seen on the cover of the magazine, You & I. She wore a regal maroon saree and looked drop-dead gorgeous on the cover.

Earlier this year in January, Nabha shared some pictures of herself on Republic Day. She was seen wearing an elegant white kurta and holding the tricolour.

Nabha made her acting debut in the 2015 film, Vajrakaya. Nabha starred in the blockbuster 2019 film, iSmart Shankar. The movie directed by Puri Jagannadh was a commercial success and marked the turning point in Nabha’s career.

Nabha has also featured in the Nithiin-starrer Maestro. Her performance was appreciated by the audience and the film was deemed a success. Meanwhile, her films Disco Raja and Alludu Adhurs did not get good reviews.

