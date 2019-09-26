Nach Baliye 9: Avinash Sachdev-Palak Purswani to Get Eliminated from the Show

Nach Baliye 9 wild card entrants and popular TV stars Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani are the latest couple to being shown the door. Despite showing a great chemistry in their performance, the couple was eliminated due to less votes as compared to others.

According to a source quote in Indian Express, “Though not brilliant dancers, Avinash and Palak did showcase strong chemistry on the stage. Since most contestants have had a long journey, they have not only become ace dancers but also found a huge fan base. Being wild cards, Avinash and Palak needed time to match up to others. While the two were upset to leave the stage so early, they put up a smiling front, as they bid goodbye to the team.”

The Jodi made their entry not a long back when they appeared on the show with Pooja Banerjee- Sandeep Sejwal, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdev and Vishal Aditya Singh- Madhurima Tuli.

Making his relationship official with Palak recently, the actor had revealed in an interview with Bombay Times and said, “Palak is also a Sindhi and for the first time, I am in a relationship with someone from the same community. We have similar tastes, too. Life is looking good again, but I want to give this relationship more time before I take the plunge. All I can say is, we are more than friends, but we haven’t thought of anything beyond that.” Earlier known to be dating her co star Rubina Dilaik, he got married to Shalmalee Desai in 2015.

After contestants being eliminated or leaving the show due to injuries, Nach Baliye 9 is left with lesser couples, and more stiff competition. The jodis on the show are Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic, Sourabh Raaj Jain-Ridhima Jain, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdev and Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar and Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary.

