Nach Baliye 9 Choreographers Storm Out of Shoot Over Ahmed Khan's Remark

Nach Baliye 9 witnessed a unique situation during the shoot of the semi-final episode. It saw judge Ahmed Khan and some choreographers at loggerheads.

October 15, 2019
Dance reality show Nach Baliye's season 9 has constantly made headlines, thanks to the new format which allows former partners to participate in the show. From fights between ex-couples to participants accusing the judges of being biased, it never seizes to amaze the audiences.

Another reason of its popularity is one of its judges Ahmed Khan, who is known for not mincing his words when it comes to feedback. A report in Hindustan Times says that several choreographers of the show, including Vaibhav Ghuge, Amardeep Singh Natt, Yash Pandya, Subhash-Macedon D’Mello and Anuradha Iyenger, boycotted the semi finale of the show because Ahmed Khan declared the dance face-off between couples, Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary and Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, 'Zero.' The choreographers apparently stormed off of the set, and judge Raveena Tandon had to intervene so that the show went on as planned.

The show's spokesperson has said that the incident was a 'misunderstanding' that was resolved quickly. However, according to the reports, the choreographers agreed to join the shoot only after four hours as Raveena Tandon and host Maniesh Paul mediated between the two parties.

This is not the first time Ahmed Khan has lost his cool on the show. The judge reprimanded wild-card contestants and exes Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh as they forgot their steps. Khan allowed the contestants to perform again but refused to mark them which made them go to the danger zone.

