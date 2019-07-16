Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Nach Baliye 9 Contestant Vishal Aditya Singh Says He is Not Friends with Madhurima Tuli

Vishal Singh opened up about his equation with ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli. The duo will participate as a team in 'Nach Baliye 9.'

Trending Desk

Updated:July 16, 2019, 7:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nach Baliye 9 Contestant Vishal Aditya Singh Says He is Not Friends with Madhurima Tuli
Image of Vishal Singh, Madhurima Tuli, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

The upcoming ninth season of couple dance reality show Nach Baliye has received an amazing response from the audience, even before the show’s premiere. Nach Baliye 9, produced by Salman Khan, will host a mix of couples and ex-couples on the show, making it a more interesting competition. The show has looped in actors like Anita Hassanandani, Urvashi Dholakia, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary and Rohit Reddy, among others.

One of the other actors who is a part of this show is Vishal Aditya Singh. He will be teaming up with his ex-girlfriend, Madhurima Tuli, for Nach Baliye 9.

It is no new news that Madhurima and Vishal met on the sets of Chandrakanta and fell in love with each other. While the former lovebirds had a very public breakup on the sets of the show after a couple of months, they will now be seen together in Nach Baliye 9.

Ahead of the show’s premier, Vishal has opened up to Times Now about his relationship with Madhurima and their upcoming bonding. Talking about his relationship with his ex-partner, Singh said, “My relationship with my ex was bad and I didn’t want to be in it. We are not even friends. I had initially declined the offer to participate in the show. But they (Star Plus) convinced me and asked me to think as an individual. It’s a great platform to get to know your fans and for your fans to get to know you. I didn’t want to miss out on that.”

Talking about the doubts of disagreements on the show, Singh shared, “I used to have those doubts. I still do because I know how she is. But I am ready to face the consequences now.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram