Nach Baliye 9 Contestant Vishal Aditya Singh Says He is Not Friends with Madhurima Tuli

The upcoming ninth season of couple dance reality show Nach Baliye has received an amazing response from the audience, even before the show’s premiere. Nach Baliye 9, produced by Salman Khan, will host a mix of couples and ex-couples on the show, making it a more interesting competition. The show has looped in actors like Anita Hassanandani, Urvashi Dholakia, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary and Rohit Reddy, among others.

One of the other actors who is a part of this show is Vishal Aditya Singh. He will be teaming up with his ex-girlfriend, Madhurima Tuli, for Nach Baliye 9.

It is no new news that Madhurima and Vishal met on the sets of Chandrakanta and fell in love with each other. While the former lovebirds had a very public breakup on the sets of the show after a couple of months, they will now be seen together in Nach Baliye 9.

Ahead of the show’s premier, Vishal has opened up to Times Now about his relationship with Madhurima and their upcoming bonding. Talking about his relationship with his ex-partner, Singh said, “My relationship with my ex was bad and I didn’t want to be in it. We are not even friends. I had initially declined the offer to participate in the show. But they (Star Plus) convinced me and asked me to think as an individual. It’s a great platform to get to know your fans and for your fans to get to know you. I didn’t want to miss out on that.”

Talking about the doubts of disagreements on the show, Singh shared, “I used to have those doubts. I still do because I know how she is. But I am ready to face the consequences now.”

