Nach Baliye 9 Contestant Vishal Aditya Singh Slams Ex Madhurima Tuli, Says 'She Was Abusive'

Ever since Nach Baliye 9 began, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli, who parted ways after eight months of dating, have been hitting headlines. The duo is often seen pointing fingers at each other in interviews. Now, in a recent interview given to The Times of India, Aditya Singh has once again blamed Madhurima for their split.

“Besides finding me desi and not fluent in English, I think she felt that I wasn’t financially strong. She would fight with me every time before we went out. I once asked her if she was ashamed to be seen with me in public, and she agreed. She was also abusive.”

Singh added, “I have never spoken about this before, but the relationship had started affecting my work. I was in a terrible state of mind during our courtship. It’s better to part ways if a relationship obstructs your growth. I was always averse to marriage and my break-up with Madhurima has made that resolve stronger. I just want to adopt a girl now.”

Talking about a recent episode of Nach Baliye 9, Singh commented, “During an episode, Salman (Khan) sir asked us what had gone wrong in our relationship. I replied, ‘Yeh mere liye galat insaan thi’. But she mistook galat for ‘ganda’ and Salman sir corrected her instantly.”

He further explains, “See, no relationship ends on a good note. One is either happy or sad in a relationship. However, when we were together, I was perpetually in a predicament whether to laugh or cry. She must have broken up 50-odd times during our courtship, over the pettiest of issues. I never wanted it to end because I was madly in love with her.”

Recently, Madhurima also opened up about her side of the story. She told SpotBoyE, “He is behaving as if he doesn’t have a temper. In fact, I haven’t reacted until now much and doesn’t that imply that he has a temper which is worse than mine?”

The duo met each other on the sets of Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha — Chandrakanta. They started dating in August 2017, but parted ways on a bitter note eight months after being in a relationship.

