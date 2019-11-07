Nach Baliye 9 Contestant Vishal Aditya Singh to be Seventh Wildcard Entrant in Bigg Boss House?

After welcoming six wild card contestants on the show, Bigg Boss 13 is likely to bring more celebrities in the game. Now, rumors have it that Vishal Aditya Singh will be the seventh wild card entry on the show.

Several reports are doing the rounds that Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actor could take an entry as a wild card contestant on the show. However, there has been no official announcement on the same.

Vishal was recently a part of dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli. The two grabbed the limelight with their banters and terrific dance acts. They also emerged as the second runner’s up. Now, that the show is over, we could see him as a new contestant on Bigg Boss 13.

Vishal has also appeared on a popular show Chandrakanta.

Popular faces like Shefali Jariwalia, Arhaan Khan, Tehseen Poonawalla, Hindustani Bhau, Himanshi Khurana and Khesari Lal Yadav have entered so far as wild cards. We are expecting some more fireworks with Vishal's entry and some more fights inside the house.

Meanwhile, Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have been nominated by Bigg Boss for violating the rules of the house. Shehnaz is nominated for a week for not obeying Bigg Boss' order. On the other hand, Sidharth is nominated for getting violent with Mahira Sharma during a task.

