Nach Baliye 9 Couple Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke Open Up About Their Love Life

Popularly known as Nishan (Ni+Shan), Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke have been in a relationship for the past three months.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 27, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
Nach Baliye 9 Couple Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke Open Up About Their Love Life
Image: Instagram
It hasn't been long for Medically Yours co-stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke when they first realized that they have fallen in love with each other. Popularly known as Nishan (Ni+Shan), the actors have been in a relationship for the past three months. In the process of getting to know each other better, Shantanu and Nityaami talked about their relationship and Nach Baliye.

Talking to Hindustan Times in a recent interview about their relationship, Shantanu said, "We have been together for around three-and-a-half months. It was after the promotions of Medically Yours. There are no filmi moments. We eventually agreed and decided that we have a liking for each other so let's try to get into a relationship and try to know each other more."

While Shantanu is a professional choreographer, Nityaami is still in the process of learning. Nityaami said, "It is going to be challenging for me for sure but we discussed it before taking the decision. He was very supportive about it and asked me to be mentally prepared for it. We both are very hardworking and I really like that he constantly pushes me to do better. He is not someone who will tone things down for me and make exceptions to make it easier."

Shantanu added, "Nityaami is not a professional dancer. It's a challenge for her and a challenge for us as well. It becomes difficult for her as well and we are trying to make sure that she is enjoying dancing."

Focussing more on the chemistry than just doing perfect dance steps, Shantanu clarified, "The show is not just about dancing, it's Nach Baliye so you are not supposed to take a lot of pressure because the more pressure you take, you are not able to celebrate dance. When you enjoy dance, you celebrate it and the people who are watching feel the energy and enjoy the performance. So I am trying to make her understand this so as not to let pressure get to her."

