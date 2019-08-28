English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nach Baliye 9: Ex couple Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh Get Evicted After Multiple Fights
The couple’s love blossomed when they met on the sets of the Color’s show Chandrakanta. Fans were hoping of a reconciliation between the two. However, things didn’t go as per plan as the fights between the two worsened.
Nach Baliye’s season 9 has been garnering quite some buzz, thanks to the concept of making ex-couples come together as a dance pair. One of the pair from the show, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli, have been in the news for all the wrong reasons ever since they came on board. The two were the worst-rated couple on the show and were voted out. After Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdev, they were the next couple being shown the exit door.
The ex-flames were in the danger zone with Shraddha Arya, who is participating in the show with her ex-beau Alam Makkar. Earlier, there were reports of Madhurima slapping Vishal, during a heated argument that turned into a nasty fight during the show's rehearsals.
Later, Vishal had also insulted Madhurima on stage, which led to her mother Vijaya Pant Tuli coming on the show and reprimanding him. The latest news was that even Raveena Tandon, who is on the judging panel also had to intervene after the couple stormed out of the set and refused to perform on stage.
In an earlier interview with Times of India, Madhurima had shared her insight over their strained relationship and said, “It becomes difficult. Our self-respect, our egos clash big time and it becomes very disturbing. I don’t feel like performing with him."
"Initially, I would just shut my soul and wasn’t bothered by him but with things happening, again and again, it affected me and it’s very difficult to cope up, I can’t express. When you are unhappy with each other, it’s not a positive feeling to work,” she added.
View this post on Instagram
So if you’ve liked our performance pls vote for us on 1800-120-888806 Nowwwwwwww @starplus @banijayasia
Vishal too had said, in an interview with Hindustan Times, that they are looking forward to just performing and said, “Whatever differences we have are in our personal lives, not in our professional lives."
"The name of the show is Nach Baliye and not talk Baliye. I have got a big platform to show who I am, how I work, how I live, what do I think. I like dancing and I am being paid to learn dance. When I am being paid to learn dance and getting so much appreciation, why would I say no?” he added.
However, things have certainly not gone the way they, and even the fans, wanted.
