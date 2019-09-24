Nach Baliye 9: Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh Get Into Heated Argument with Ahmed Khan
Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh returned to the show as wild card contestants and now they were scolded over forgetting dance steps in the latest, yet-to-air episode.
Nach Baliye season 9 has definitely been one of the most popular seasons of the show. From fights to injuries to tears, the show has been constantly making headlines and kept people’s interest glued to it. One of the most infamous couples of the show is Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh. The ex -lovers have been in the limelight for their constant fights with each other. They returned to the show as wild-card entrants and have now gotten into another controversy. This time, it is not because of their fights with one another but because of an argument with judge Ahmed Khan.
According to reports surfacing on the internet, Madhurima Tuli got into a mess as she forgot her dance steps while performing and left the stage. She did come back on stage, but this time her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh forgot his steps. This did not go well with Ahmed Khan who was angered at the couple’s behavior. This led to an argument between the two. Ahmed Khan let the participants perform, but did not score them. This will definitely hamper the ex-couple’s performance for the next week.
Previously, after being eliminated from the show, Madhurima Tuli, who came under fire for slapping Singh, spoke up about their equation. "I tried my best to be at my best with him on the show. Honestly, I just lost it in the end. I couldn't take his attitude anymore. I just lost my patience and burst out. He had insulted me so often but nobody made a big deal about that," she also revealed that she would not be in touch with him post Nach Baliye 9, "Do you think I should, after all that happened on the show? No, I won't. I won't even greet him if I bumped into him anywhere in my life hereafter."
