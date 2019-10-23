Nach Baliye 9: Maniesh Paul's Tantrums Infuriate Judge Ahmed Khan, Storms Off the Sets

Nach Baliye 9 has so far had its fair share of controversies. A new drama has now popped up after judge Ahmed Khan reportedly stormed off the sets after a face-off with host Maniesh Paul.

The elimination episode of the show was delayed and was shot late on Tuesday night due to the Maharashtra government polls. According to a source of Hindustan Times, there was no altercation between Ahmed and Maniesh. However, the former was upset after Maniesh told the show's director that he could not shoot late, his eyes hurt and that he cannot read his lines. Infuriated over Maniesh's tantrums while everyone else calmly waited, Ahmed walked out of the sets.

As per reports, Maniesh had said, 'Pehle mera kaam khatam karo or else elimination nahin hoga and then everyone can f*** off, (Finish my portions first else there will be no eliminations and everyone can f*** off)."

Recently, Ahmed was involved in controversy after the show's choreographers had threatened to boycott the show. Ahmed had called a performance 'zero', which angered all the choreographers combined. However, producers intervened and sorted things out to get back to shooting soon. Maniesh, too, has had a heated exchange of words with the other judge Raveena Tandon earlier on the show.

