Nach Baliye 9: Pooja Banerjee Gets Injured After An Ugly Fall, See Video

Not just stunt-based, but contestants on even dance realities shows are prone to accidents and injuries. Nach Baliye's season 9 recently had a mishap on the sets when actress Pooja Banerjee, who had entered with husband Sandeep Sejwal as wild card entry, had an ugly fall.

In the act, Pooja was required to stand on Sandeep's shoulder. But as soon as she stood straight, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress lost her balance and fell on the ground from her front side. In the video of the accident shared by the makers, the contestants and judges can be seen covering their faces expressing shock at the unfortunate event, while Pooja can be seen in unbearable pain, writhing in agony.

In an earlier report, Sandeep had confirmed the duo's exit from the show due to the severe injuries. In an interview to Bombay Times, he had said, "In the act, Pooja had to stand on my shoulders and fall back, with our choreographer catching her. However, she slipped, lost her balance and fell in the front from above 10 feet from the ground. She landed on her hands. The impact was such that she hurt both her hands - the joint of her right wrist is fractured, while the left elbow bone is chipped. Pooja has also sprained a ligament in her left leg. She is in a cast and the doctors are waiting for the swelling to subside before they perform the surgery, which is scheduled to take place today. She will be hospitalised for at least a week."

After starring in MTV's show Roadies, Pooja rose to fame with the role of Rewa Mathur in Channel V's India Swim Team. She was also seen in TV shows like Chandra Nandini, Naagarjuna - Ek Yoddha, and Dil Hi Toh Hai and was currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She got married to Sandeep in 2017 who is a national-level swimmer.

