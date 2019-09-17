Take the pledge to vote

Nach Baliye 9: Pooja Banerjee Quits Show with Husband Sandeep Sejwal Due Severe Injury

Pooja Banerjee aka Nivedita Basu of Kasautii Zindagii Ka suffered an injury in the leg while rehearsing for her performance, and was forced to quit the show.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 17, 2019, 7:46 PM IST
Reality dance show Nach Baliye is currently airing its ninth edition and sadly this season has seen a lot of injuries. The latest victim was Pooja Banerjee aka Nivedita Basu of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She suffered a leg injury while rehearsing for her upcoming performance.

Pooja had entered Nach Baliye 9 with her husband Sandeep Sejwal as wild card contestant. Now, after this accident, the couple will not be able to continue on the show.

Sandeep spoke to the Times of India, and said, "In the act, Pooja had to stand on my shoulders and fall back, with our choreographer catching her. However, she slipped, lost her balance and fell in the front from above 10 feet from the ground. She landed on her hands. The impact was such that she hurt both her hands - the joint of her right wrist is fractured, while the left elbow bone is chipped. Pooja has also sprained a ligament in her left leg. She is in a cast and the doctors are waiting for the swelling to subside before they perform the surgery, which is scheduled to take place today. She will be hospitalised for at least a week."

"Since the show is about couples, I don't think we will be able to continue. So, we are opting out," he added.

Contestants who are among the strong contenders to win the show are Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar, Natasa Stankovic-Aly Goni, Nityami Shirke-Shantanu Maheshwari and Ridhimma-Sourabh Raaj Jain.

A former Roadie, Pooja Banerjee is best known for her role of Rewa Mathur in Channel V India's Swim Team. She was playing the role of proud and haughty Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, before entering Nach Baliye. Her husband Sandeep is a national-level swimmer. They got married in 2017.

