Nach Baliye 9: Prince Breaks Down As Wife Yuvika Informs Salman Khan About His Brother's Death

Bigg Boss season 9 winner Prince Narula was inconsolable on the sets of Nach Baliye 9 when wife Yuvika Chaudhary told Salman Khan, also the producer of the celeb dance reality show, about his younger brother's death in Canada.

Prince’s brother, Rupesh, died after he drowned in a beach in Toronto on Monday. Rupesh got married just two months ago and his wife was reportedly to join him soon.

The reality TV star couldn't hold back his emotions on camera and bursted out into tears. Later, he thanked Yuvika for comforting him through the difficult times. On learning about Rupesh's death, Salman, too, seemed devastated and called Prince a "winner".

"To lose someone this young is the most difficult thing in life. You have come here (on Nach Baliye) despite your brother's demise... I think you're the strongest men I have ever come across and now you win this show. You need to win this show and you need to win it for your brother," Salman said.

Prince first appeared on reality show Roadies and emerged as the winner. He went on to participate on Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss and won both the shows.

He tied the knot with Yuvika in 2018. The couple first met on Bigg Boss 9. Nach Baliye 9 is their first reality show post wedding.

Follow @News18Movies for more