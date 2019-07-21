Nach Baliye 9: Prince Breaks Down As Wife Yuvika Informs Salman Khan About His Brother's Death
Prince’s brother, Rupesh, died after he drowned in a beach in Toronto on Monday. Rupesh got married just two months ago and his wife was reportedly to join him soon.
Prince Narula (R) and Yuvika Chaudhary break down during Nach Baliye 9 grand premiere. (Image courtesy: Hotstar)
Bigg Boss season 9 winner Prince Narula was inconsolable on the sets of Nach Baliye 9 when wife Yuvika Chaudhary told Salman Khan, also the producer of the celeb dance reality show, about his younger brother's death in Canada.
The reality TV star couldn't hold back his emotions on camera and bursted out into tears. Later, he thanked Yuvika for comforting him through the difficult times. On learning about Rupesh's death, Salman, too, seemed devastated and called Prince a "winner".
The wait is over! Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary a.k.a #PriVika is the 5th jodi of this season ❤️ How many hearts for this jodi? #NachBaliye9 @BeingSalmanKhan @ManishPaul03 @princenarula88 @yuvikachoudhary pic.twitter.com/NFiI0vRm2U— StarPlus (@StarPlus) July 19, 2019
"To lose someone this young is the most difficult thing in life. You have come here (on Nach Baliye) despite your brother's demise... I think you're the strongest men I have ever come across and now you win this show. You need to win this show and you need to win it for your brother," Salman said.
Prince first appeared on reality show Roadies and emerged as the winner. He went on to participate on Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss and won both the shows.
He tied the knot with Yuvika in 2018. The couple first met on Bigg Boss 9. Nach Baliye 9 is their first reality show post wedding.
