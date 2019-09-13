Nach Baliye 9: Prince Narula's Latest Pic With Shantanu Maheshwari Leaves Netizens in Splits

Nach Baliye 9 has been one of the most talked-about seasons of the show. What the makers did differently this year was that they also roped in exes to participate, along with couples.

The show has been making headlines ever since, be it for the infamous Madhurima Tuli- Vishal Aditya Singh fights or Urvashi Dholakia's reported fight with judge Ahmed Khan. Now, the show is grabbing attention for the blooming friendship between two opposing contestants.

Prince Narula, who is participating with wife Yuvika Choudhary, recently posted a picture with actor and dancer Shantanu Maheshwari, who is in the show with girlfriend Nityaami Shirke. The two couples are supposed to be the strongest of the Jodis in the show.

The two contestants can be seen looking down at something. Prince Narula can also be seen putting his arm around Shantanu's shoulder in a warm sign of friendship. The caption, however, amused everyone even more.

Check out the picture here:

Recently, Shantanu and Nityaami made headlines because of a report in SpotBoye that said they had faked being in a relationship to come to the show. The report said that the two weren't romantically involved. However, whether the decision to do so was their own, or we're they asked by executives to do this, is still unclear.

The couple met on the sets of their show Medically Yours, where they play the main lead. "It's honestly hard to describe how we fell for each other, but we are good friends, which is also how our relationship began. We are both fun, easy-going and chilled out individuals who are quite adventurous, and these qualities within made us click together right from the beginning, " he shared. Shantanu Maheshwari is best known for his role of Swayam Shekhawat in Dil Dosti Dance.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.