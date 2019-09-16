Nach Baliye 9: Raveena Tandon Confronts Shantanu Maheshwari Over Claims of Bias

Nach Baliye season 9 has become synonymous with controversies. Throughout the course of the show, news of fights, clashes and backstage drama have been unstoppable.

The recent one is about Shantanu Maheshwari breaking down at backstage after being confronted by the judges. As per reports, the actor-dancer, who appears as a contestant on the show with girlfriend Nityaami Shirke, had complained to the creative team about biasness by the judges towards a few contestants and how he did not appreciate their recent comments. It was when this news reached the judges, that they confronted Shantanu about the same.

‘Do you think are we not doing our jobs properly?’ the judges asked, according to a source as quoted by Hindustan Times. “The judges further told him that instead of going and talking to the creative team, he should have approached them about the same. Shantanu was quiet after that, but he cried backstage,” the source added.

Shantanu was recently in news after rumours emerged that he and Nityaami were not a pair when they entered the show. According to a report in Spotboye, the two were one of the best performers on the show and even considered the fittest contenders for winning the 'Nach Baliye 9' title, but were not lovers in real life! The report in the entertainment portal further adds that the two faked to be a couple to get into the show, the concept which required only Baliye's or Exs.

Unfortunately, Nach Baliye 9 seems to have lost the identity of its original format and is seen concentrating more on the stage-fight drama.

Earlier, Raveena Tandon had been in the buzz after she reportedly had a spat with the host of the show Maniesh Paul. According to a Deccan Chronicle report, sources said, “He (Maniesh) made a face when Raveena was right in front of him and she assumed he made that face for her. This infuriated Raveena and she said ‘Can’t do this anymore’ before storming to her vanity van.” Both the actors had to be pacified and the shooting had been stalled for an hour.

