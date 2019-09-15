Nach Baliye 9: Raveena Tandon Gets Miffed With Maniesh Paul, Shooting Comes To Halt

Controversies for the 9th season of Nach Baliye refuse to die down and the latest one revolves around judge Raveena Tandon. According to sources, a spat between Raveena and host Maniesh Paul brought the shooting to an hour long halt.

It was when they both were on the sets of show. Maniesh, who had an earpiece on to get directed by the producers, had made a face. “He made a face when Raveena was right in front of him and she assumed he made that face for her. This infuriated Raveena and she said ‘Can’t do this anymore’ before storming to her vanity van,” a report in Deccan Chronicle said.

Reportedly, her reaction led to the host rush to his vanity van too, bringing the shoot to the halt. "Both the actors had to be pacified and consoled before commencing the remaining segment," the report further said.

Raveena will also be seen slamming Urvashi Dholakia, who is set to make a comeback with ex-beau Anuj Sachdeva. The two will be facing Madhurima Tuli amd Vishal Aditya Singh, as part of a wild card entry stint. In a recent promo shared by the makers, Raveena says "Opportunity di gayi hai yahaan aap logon ko. Baahar jaake ulta seedha bolne ka koi haq nahi hai (You have been given an opportunity. You have no right to make uncivil statements outside the sets).”

To this, Urvashi replies, “Iss manch pe bolne ka mauka kabhi mila hai kya (Have we ever had the opportunity to speak on this stage)?” The other judge on the panel, Ahmed Khan, says, She (Raveena) is speaking. Let her finish.”

The whole feud comes in the light of Urvashi's explosive interview she had given after her elimination from the show, citing unfairness and bias towards other contestants.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.