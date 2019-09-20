Nach Baliye 9: Raveena Tandon Posts Pic With Her Favourite Hero Sanjay Dutt

For the upcoming episode of Nach Baliye Season 9, it was Sanjay Dutt who turned up as a celebrity guest and nostalgia flew on the sets. Raveena Tandon, who is on the judging panel for the show has worked together with Sanju Baba on various projects. Taking to her Instagram, she also called him her ‘favouritist hero forever’.

Sanjay Dutt will grace the show with his presence to promote his upcoming movie Prassthanam. Calling the actor ‘our khalnayak’, she posted a close-up selfie with the actor.

Raveena and Sanjay have collaborated jointly on 8 movies in the past like Kshatriya (1993), Vijeta (1996), and Jung (2002) to name a few. The last movie they did together was L.O.C Kargil (2003).

During a promotional event of her then upcoming movie ‘Shab’, she had confessed having a crush on Sanjay. “In my childhood days, I was a fan of Rishi Kapoor and then when I grew up a bit, I had a crush on Sanjay Dutt. I have worked with him in seven films. I used to be very scared while working with him as I couldn’t believe that I was actually doing a film with someone whose poster were all over my room’s wall…I had a very huge crush on him,” she’d said.

Prassnatham is an action drama that deals with a political family dealing with complexities of dharma, morality, desire, right and wrong. Prassthanam's star cast has Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal, Jackie Shroff, Amyra Dastur, Satyajeet Dubey and Chunky Pandey playing pivotal roles. It is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

