Prabhas and Raveena Tandon Dance on 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' on Nach Baliye 9

Telugu actor Prabhas enjoys a massive fan following not just down South, but all over India. Ahead of his next movie Saaho, which stars Shraddha Kapoor along with him, the two actors have been promoting the same and making appearances on various Indian Television shows. The latest is Star Plus’ Dance reality show, Nach Baliye Season 9. To add to the excitement of the fans, Prabhas will be seen shaking a leg with Raveena Tandon, who is on the judging panel for the show.

A promo was recently shared by the channel where Prabhas and Raveena are seen recreating the classic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Watch out for Raveena’s yellow saree, which is sure to bring back the song’s nostalgia. Catch the promo here:

So, should we be expecting the Baahubali fame actor in a Bollywood debut soon? Well, going by an earlier quote by the actor, we might be seeing the romantic side of the actor. In an earlier interview with The Times of India, the actor had said, “I watch a lot of Hindi films. I live in Hyderabad, where 60 per cent of the people speak Hindi. I am getting good offers from Bollywood. I had okayed a script three years ago. It is a love story that I will do post Saaho.” Sounds exciting, right?

Nach Baliye Season 9 was recently in the midst of a controversy after Television actor Urvashi Dholakia, questioned her elimination and blasted the makers for the decision on the same. She had appeared with her ex-beau Anuj Sachdeva as a contesting couple on the show. The couple had earlier received a standing ovation from the audience.

Stressing on the same, Dholakia expressed her views on the decision and said, "Why did the judges need almost a half-hour break to think about the score this time? They never did it in the last five weeks. I'm someone who has survived in this industry through hard work. I cannot and will not stop myself from speaking against unfair behaviour."

