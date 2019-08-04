Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Nach Baliye 9: Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira Become First Jodi to Get Evicted from the Show

Keith and Rochelle, who became the household names after participating on 'Bigg Boss 9', are the first contestants to have been eliminated from the latest season of 'Nach Baliye'.

News18.com

Updated:August 4, 2019, 10:43 AM IST
Nach Baliye 9: Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira Become First Jodi to Get Evicted from the Show
Image courtesy: Rochelle Rao
Loading...

After acting in various television shows, actor Keith Sequeira took a leap of faith when he decided to enter the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 along with his wife Rochelle Rao. But unfortunately, the newlyweds had to bid adieu to the popular couple dancing competition in the early stage.

Keith and Rochelle, who became the household names after participating on Bigg Boss 9, are the first contestants to have been eliminated from the latest season of Nach Baliye.

Considering the fact that their chemistry was much appreciated on Bigg Boss, many were expecting the couple to make it to the finale. Needless to say, the news of their eviction came as a shock to their fans.

On Saturday's episode, Keith and Rochelle were declared unsafe alongside Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva. Following which, Urvashi and Anuj performed on a romantic track Janam Janam. While Rochelle and Keith danced to Aankhon mein teri. But since Urvashi and Anuj got higher scores, Rochelle and Keith had to leave the show.

Before entering the show, Rochelle had said, "I think that we have both figured out that we kind of are the non-dancer people, and we have a lot to learn. Though I think that Keith is better with being more disciplined with working on his body and staying healthy. The competition is really strong this time around."

Keith and Rochelle tied the knot in a private ceremony. The two had a beach wedding in Mahaballipuram, Tamil Nadu on March 3.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

