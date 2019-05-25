English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nach Baliye 9: Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla Latest Celeb Couple to Join Dance Reality Show
Some of the other potential jodis for Nach Baliye 9 include Drashti Dhami-Neeraj Khemka, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy and Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal.
From revealing intricate details about their love stories to checking out their amazing dance skills, Nach Baliye has proved to be one of the most entertaining shows on television over the years. The last season of Nach Baliye ended in 2017 and had named Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya as the winners.
Now, as the new season Nach Baliye 9 is set to be on TV screens soon, there are news reports on celebrity couples who are going to be part of the show. While the show will be hosted by Bepannah actress Jennifer Winget and comedian Sunil Grover, there's speculation that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani might judge Nach Baliye 9. Recently, TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have confirmed their entry into the next season.
Apart from Choti Bahu fame Rubina Dilaik and her real-life partner Abhinav Shukla, here are other celebrities who are expected to be seen grooving in the new season:
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal: After rocking the world with her Cannes red carpet looks, Hina might be next seen in Nach Baliye 9 with her beau Rocky Jaiswal. The actress has worked as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and has also been a participant in reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Anita is a possible participant in the show with her better half Rohit Reddy. The actress earned name and fame with Naagin 3.
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary: The lovebirds who met on Bigg Boss might be next seen on Nach Baliye 9. Prince Narula can currently be seen in Roadies Real Heroes.
Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka: Known for her shows like Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Dill Mill Gayye, Drashti Dhami will be next seen in Nach Baliye 9 with husband Neeraj Khemka. The actress has already shown her dance moves in reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.
Sreesanth and Bhuvneshwari Kumari: Famous cricketer Sreesanth has already gained fame with Bigg Boss, and now he is all set to enter Nach Baliye 9 with his wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari.
Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh might do Nach Baliye 9 as their first reality show together.
Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood: Splitsvilla and Ace of Space fame duo Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood, who are busy shooting for Ragini MMS Returns 2, will make their next appearance on the reality show Nach Baliye 9.
Melvin Louis and Sana Khan: Choreographer Melvin Louis will be seen grooving with his partner, popular TV actress Sana Khan in Nach Baliye 9.
