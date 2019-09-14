Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

Nach Baliye 9: Shantanu Maheshwari Gets into Heated Argument With Raveena Tandon

After Urvashi Dholakia, Shantanu Maheshwari has now been involved in an argument with a judge about their scores on Nach Baliye 9.

News18.com

Updated:September 14, 2019, 9:24 AM IST
Nach Baliye 9: Shantanu Maheshwari Gets into Heated Argument With Raveena Tandon
After Urvashi Dholakia, Shantanu Maheshwari has now been involved in an argument with a judge about their scores on Nach Baliye 9.
Nach Baliye 9 is definitely a reality show that makes headlines more often than its contemporaries. Be it fights between Madhurima Tuli and her ex Vishal Aditya Singh or arguments between judges and exes Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdev. Now, the show has made headlines again because of another contestant getting into an argument with the judge.

 

It has been reported that dancer-actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who is in the show with girlfriend Nityaami Shirke, got into an argument with Raveena Tandon as he was not happy about his scores. It has also been reported that Shantanu thought the judges were biased towards certain couples. When Raveena found out about this, she was rather shocked because she thought the former was going to confront them about it. This lead to an argument between the two. However, there has been no apparent conclusion to the argument. Not only this, apparently Shantanu Maheshwari broke down right before his performance due to this.

 

Shantanu Maheshwari rose to fame with his portrayal of Swayam Shekhawat, one of the two male leads in Dil Dosti Dance. He then went to participate in Jhalak Dikhlaa Ja where he stood second. He also has the title of Winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 to his credit.

 

Shantanu Maheshwari met his girlfriend Nityaami on the sets of Alt Balaji's show Medically Yourrs. In an interview with India Today, he said, "It's honestly hard to describe how we fell for each other, but we are good friends, which is also how our relationship began. We are both fun, easy-going and chilled out individuals who are quite adventurous, and these qualities within made us click together right from the beginning."

