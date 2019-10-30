Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Nach Baliye 9: Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke's Elimination Angers Nia Sharma, Check Tweet

TV actress Nia Sharma expressed her shock and anger over Shantanu and Nityaami's eviction from Nach Baliye 9.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 30, 2019, 7:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nach Baliye 9: Shantanu Maheshwari- Nityaami Shirke Faked Couple To Enter The Show?
Nach Baliye 9: Shantanu Maheshwari- Nityaami Shirke Faked Couple To Enter The Show?

One of the strongest contenders of Nach Baliye 9 who reached the top 5 contestants of the season, Shantanu Maheshwari and his partner Nityaami Shirke are out of the show. A tweet regarding the same has confirmed the news.

TV actress Nia Sharma, who was last seen in Beyhada, expressed her shock and anger over Shantanu and Nityaami's eviction from the show. Shantanu, whose rose to fame with Dance India Dance, is a well-known professional dancer.

Nia took to twitter to share her angst about Shantanu's elimination. She tweeted, "Shantanu Maheshwari gets evicted from a dance reality show? Same guy who represents the country on an international dance platform? Kudos!! All due respect to these reality shows but also please respect the guy whose very profession is DANCE!!"

Fans and followers of Nia agreed to this point of hers, with many commenting that the reality show has seemingly become a joke. "Evicted at 5th position is the whole new joke... we don't believe him getting such less votes either," one user wrote.

Another user thanked Nia for showing her support by commenting, "Him not being the winner doesn't hurt..but keeping him till the finale for standards of dance and eliminating him at 5th place in finale is a joke..we bet he anyday got more votes than this. That hurts... Anyday, thanks for yeh support Nia. MEANS A LOT"

After Shantanu and Nityaami's eviction, the four couples who are still in the show are - Aly-Natasha, Yuvika-Prince, Anita-Rohit and Vishal-Madhurima.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram