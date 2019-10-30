Nach Baliye 9: Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke's Elimination Angers Nia Sharma, Check Tweet

One of the strongest contenders of Nach Baliye 9 who reached the top 5 contestants of the season, Shantanu Maheshwari and his partner Nityaami Shirke are out of the show. A tweet regarding the same has confirmed the news.

TV actress Nia Sharma, who was last seen in Beyhada, expressed her shock and anger over Shantanu and Nityaami's eviction from the show. Shantanu, whose rose to fame with Dance India Dance, is a well-known professional dancer.

Nia took to twitter to share her angst about Shantanu's elimination. She tweeted, "Shantanu Maheshwari gets evicted from a dance reality show? Same guy who represents the country on an international dance platform? Kudos!! All due respect to these reality shows but also please respect the guy whose very profession is DANCE!!"

Shantanu Maheshweri gets evicted from a dance reality show? Same guy who represents the country on an international dance platform? Kudos!! All due respect to these reality shows but also please respect the guy whose very profession is DANCE !! @shantanum07 — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) October 29, 2019

Fans and followers of Nia agreed to this point of hers, with many commenting that the reality show has seemingly become a joke. "Evicted at 5th position is the whole new joke... we don't believe him getting such less votes either," one user wrote.

Another user thanked Nia for showing her support by commenting, "Him not being the winner doesn't hurt..but keeping him till the finale for standards of dance and eliminating him at 5th place in finale is a joke..we bet he anyday got more votes than this. That hurts... Anyday, thanks for yeh support Nia. MEANS A LOT"

After Shantanu and Nityaami's eviction, the four couples who are still in the show are - Aly-Natasha, Yuvika-Prince, Anita-Rohit and Vishal-Madhurima.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.